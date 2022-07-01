WALNUT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) —A Pickerington man is dead after a motorcycle crash Friday on State Route 37 in Walnut Township, according to the Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

William Everett, 59, was traveling north on SR 37 on a 2008 Harley Davidson Super Glide when he failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the right side of the roadway.

Everett traveled into a corn field where his motorcycle overturned and he was ejected. Everett was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The time of the crash is unknown but Everett was discovered at approximately 7:40 p.m.