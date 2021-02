PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — A Licking Heights wrestling coach has been arrested for allegedly filming a nude minor.

Anthony Haist, of Pickerington, is charged with pandering obscenity involving a minor.

His bail is set at $150,000 with conditions.

NBC4 reached out to Licking Heights for comment, but have not heard back.

Haist does not appear on the district’s staff directory.