Pickerington Local Schools to push school start to Aug. 31, switch online instruction curriculum

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Pickerington Local Schools is set to approve changing the start date of the school year for students due to the district also getting ready to change the online instruction curriculum, allowing more time for students to register.

Pickerington is set to vote Aug. 10, the next regular meeting of the school board, to move the start of school to Aug. 31 base on the recommendation of the board’s calendar committee.

The district has also decided to move to Virtual Learning Academy (VLA) instructional delivery framework for grades 6 through 12 to be more in line with what is being taught inside school buildings, a notice from the district stated.

Families wanting to switch their students to the VLA are being placed on a waitlist, since the original deadline has passed, the district said. To join the waitlist, parents are asked to email their students’ names to plsd_communications@plsd.us. The district warns, however, that those students on the waitlist are not guaranteed to be added to the VLA.

This change in curriculum is part of the reason the school year start is being pushed back, the district said.

The delay also means cohort assignments are being pushed back at least one week.

The district is currently set to begin the school year using a hybrid instructional model with half online/half in-person instruction.