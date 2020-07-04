Pickerington holds 4th of July fireworks display; residents urged to stay home

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Pickerington will host an Independence Day fireworks display Saturday night, but is urging residents to watch from their homes.

On a Facebook post Saturday, the Pickerington Police said usual places where residents gathered to watch the displays in years’ past — Victory Park, Ridgeview Junior High, and Pickerington High School Central — will be closed to spectators for this year’s event.

The police department also posted a map of streets that will be closed from 8-11 p.m. for the fireworks. Those roads include portions of Opportunity Way, Lockville Road, East Columbus Street, and Park Alley.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all other 4th of July celebrations in the city were cancelled for 2020.

The fireworks will be launched from the Pickerington High School Central practice field starting at 10 p.m.

NBC 4 will stream the fireworks show starting at 10 p.m. here and on our Facebook page.