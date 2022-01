PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Due to staff shortages, students in Pickerington’s higher grades will learn remotely on Friday.

However, K-6 students will attend classes in-person at their normal times.

Staff for grades 7-12 will report to their buildings. Students will not, and will learn virtually instead, according to a social media post from the district.

