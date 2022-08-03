COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Devin Royal, the No. 2 ranked player in Ohio for the class of 2023, committed to Ohio State on Wednesday.

The Pickerington Central standout led the Tigers to their second state championship in school history last season. Royal dropped 20 points in the win, including eight points in the fourth quarter.

Royal is the first Columbus high school prospect to commit to the Buckeyes since Jared Sullinger in 2010.

He is the 73rd-ranked prospect in the country for the class of 2023, per 247 Sports.