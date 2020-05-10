Breaking News
Pickerington Central grad accepted to five Ivy League schools

Kyle Ayisi

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – One local graduate got into not one, not two, but five Ivy League schools.

Pickerington Central grad Kyle Ayisi applied to 14 different colleges and was accepted to all of them.

Among the schools Avisi was accepted to were Princeton, Harvard, Yale, Columbia, University of Pennsylvania, Ohio State, and Miami of Ohio.

Avisi’s parents are from Ghana and inspired him to get good grades.

He is the student council president, member of the Pickerington Central Marching Band, and participates in volleyball and track. Avisi is also a National Merit Scholar finalist.

Avisi said he plans to attend Princeton.

