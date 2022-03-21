DAYTON (WCMH) — The Pickerington Central Tigers beat Centerville 55-48 to win the Division I boys basketball state championship Sunday night at UD Arena.

This is the Tigers’ second state title in program history and first since 2012.

THE CHAMP IS HERE: Sights and sounds from Pickerington Central's state championship win over Centerville. It's the Tigers 2nd state title in school history and first since 2012.



"State champs man. That's all you gotta know."@PCTigersHoops pic.twitter.com/CygKbQkD5Y — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) March 21, 2022

Devin Royal dropped 20 points in the win, including eight points in the fourth quarter to propel the Tigers to the win. Sonny Styles stepped up as he has all season by doing a little bit of everything with eight rebounds, six assists, four points and two steals.

That state champion feeling. pic.twitter.com/rgvdu1RgYa — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) March 21, 2022

Pick Central led by two points entering the fourth quarter, but began the half with two three-pointers from Royal and Josh Harlan.

Royal was taking over the beginning of the fourth quarter with six points in the first few minutes but had to go to the bench after picking up his fourth foul with four minutes left and the Tigers up by four points.

Indiana commit Gabe Cupps immediately hit a three-pointer for Centerville with Royal on the bench to make it a one-point game, but the Tigers refused to relinquish the lead.

Styles added four big points down the stretch and delivered a crucial assist to junior Gavin Headings to put the Tigers up by five points with 1:40 left in the game. Centerville hit a huge three-pointer on the ensuing possession, but Royal and Harlan sealed the win for Pick Central at the free throw line down the stretch.

Styles said this will be his final basketball game and he will join the Ohio State football team in June.