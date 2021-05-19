Pickaway Sheriff: Teays Valley teacher’s aide had sexual relationship with student

Mandy Davis

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A Teays Valley West Middle School teacher’s aid has been charged with rape and other crimes after she allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a student, the sheriff’s office said.

Mandy Davis, 33, of South Bloomfield, Ohio, was charged with rape, a first-degree felony; gross sexual imposition, a third degree felony; and unlawful sexual contact with a minor, a fourth-degree felony.

According to the Pickaway Sheriff’s Office, an employee at the middle school reported an odd relationship between Davis and a student at the school. A student’s parent contacted the sheriff’s office over the weekend, which began its own investigation.

Davis was arrested Wednesday. She will appear in court Thursday.

