CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that involved a prison transport from Wyandot County.

The crash occurred just before noon Thursday on State Route 56 near its intersection with State Route 104 in Jackson Township. Officials said the scene was still active as of 1:45 p.m. and that the car involved was a Wyandot County Sherriff’s transport van, which was carrying a prisoner.

The sheriff is asking motorists to avoid the area while the area remains under investigation.