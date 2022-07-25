PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a shooting Sunday evening in Pickaway County that took place after a reported break-in, according to the sheriff’s office.

PCSO states that deputies went to the 10500 block of Thrailkill Road at 11:38 p.m. after a 911 caller said a man broke into their house. The caller also mentioned they shot the would-be burglar.

A man was found dead inside of the home by deputies as the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was asked to assist at the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation.