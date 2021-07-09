Teacher’s aide accused of rape pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

Pickaway County
Mandy Davis

PICKAWAY, Ohio (WCMH) — A former teacher’s aide in the Teays Valley School District who was accused of sexual misconduct in May, has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

The trial of Mandy Davis is set to go ahead on July 14 at 8:30 a.m.

Mandy Davis, 33, of South Bloomfield, Ohio, was charged with rape, a first-degree felony; gross sexual imposition, a third degree felony; and unlawful sexual contact with a minor, a fourth-degree felony.

According to the Pickaway Sheriff’s Office, an employee at the middle school reported an odd relationship between Davis and a student at the school in May, 2021. A student’s parent contacted the sheriff’s office which began its own investigation.

