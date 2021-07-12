Pickaway County Sheriff’s deputies to start wearing body cameras

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Deputies with the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office will soon be equipped with body cameras.

Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey made the announcement on Facebook Monday, stating it will take between four and six weeks for the department to receive and deploy the cameras.

Deputies will undergo training on how to properly use the new cameras.

In addition, the department will issue new Tasers to deputies to replace aging equipment. Hafey said in the social media post that the Tasers will automatically activate the body camera once the Taser is turned on, “reducing the chance of a use of force incident not being recorded.”

The office’s current Tasers are set to be repurposed for corrections officers at the county jail.