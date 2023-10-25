ORIENT, Ohio (WCMH) – A Pickaway County man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the stabbing deaths of two men at a mobile home park.

Marty Dotson, 44, of Orient is charged with two counts of murder and one count of kidnapping. The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office took Dotson into custody at about 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Marty Dotson. (Courtesy Photo/Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office)

On Monday, deputies responded to a report of a body found around 10:50 p.m. at Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park, located at 10117 U.S. Route 62, according to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival, deputies located Craig Dewitt, 58, and Cory Moore, 22, dead in a bedroom. An autopsy revealed both Dewitt and Moore suffered multiple stab wounds, the sheriff’s office said.

Dotson is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 26 in Circleville Municipal Court.

The case remains under investigation, and police ask anyone with information to contact the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office at 740-474-2176.