ASHVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman has died after a car collision at the intersection of Lockbourne Eastern Road and Duvall Road in northern Pickaway County.

Bryanna Stonerock, 21, of Circleville was pronounced dead at Grant Medical Center after the Chevrolet Malibu she was riding in heading north on Lockbourne Road collided with a Mack truck dump truck heading westbound on Duvall Road about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a social media post by the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the Malibu, a 23-year-old man who was with Stonerock, was flown to Grant Medical. His condition is unknown. The driver of the dump truck, a 71-year-old man, was treated at the scene of the crash and released.

The crash remains under investigation.