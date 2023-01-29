PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman is dead and two other people are injured after a wrong-way crash in Pickaway County Saturday night.

According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call at approximately 11:24 p.m. for a 2004 Dodge Ram pickup truck driving the wrong way on U.S. Route 23 south of Tarlton Road, with a report of the pickup truck driving south in the northbound lane.

A second call, approximately one minute later, said the pickup truck crashed into another car, a 2019 Kia, on US 23 near Radcliffe Road, the sheriff’s office said. Through an investigation at the scene, the sheriff’s office said the truck was driving north in the southbound lane before the crash.

The driver of the Kia, Tisha L. Nida, 42, of Thurman, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 66-year-old Jackson, Ohio, man, was flown from the scene to Grant Medical Center. A passenger in the pickup truck was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center.

In addition to the sheriff’s office, deputies at the scene were assisted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, Pickaway Township EMS, Circleville EMS, Harrison Township EMS, Green Township EMS, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate the crash and did not release a reason why the pickup truck was traveling in the wrong direction. No charges have been filed at this time.