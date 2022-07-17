PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was injured after storms blew through Pickaway County Sunday afternoon, according to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office.

According to an alert from the National Weather Service in Wilmington, someone was trapped inside a camper when the wind blew it over approximately four miles south of Circleville. The sheriff’s office later confirmed one person was injured.

The alert, which was issued at 4:35 p.m., came in from the Pickaway County 911 call center, according to the National Weather Service.

The sheriff’s office said a trailer had tipped over on the 20000 block of Kingston Pike.

