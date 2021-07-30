National Weather Service confirms “weak tornado” in Pickaway County

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The National Weather Service confirms that a “weak tornado” touched down near the Village of New Holland in Pickaway County on Thursday afternoon.

The NWS says the brief EF0 tornado touched the ground in a field between Dick Road and Mouser Road. Damage included the destruction of an outbuilding and two barns, plus roof damage to a single-story residence.

The tornado lifted back up before it reached US 22. Winds associated with the weak twister reached around 85 miles per hour.

Additional damage in New Holland was the result of straight-line winds, according to the NWS.

No one was reported injured as a result of the storm.

The NWS uses the following scale to classify tornadoes:

EF0...WEAK......65 TO 85 MPH EF1...WEAK......86 TO 110 MPH EF2...STRONG....111 TO 135 MPH EF3...STRONG....136 TO 165 MPH EF4...VIOLENT...166 TO 200 MPH EF5...VIOLENT...>200 MPH