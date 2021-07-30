National Weather Service confirms “weak tornado” in Pickaway County

Pickaway County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The National Weather Service confirms that a “weak tornado” touched down near the Village of New Holland in Pickaway County on Thursday afternoon.

The NWS says the brief EF0 tornado touched the ground in a field between Dick Road and Mouser Road. Damage included the destruction of an outbuilding and two barns, plus roof damage to a single-story residence.

The tornado lifted back up before it reached US 22. Winds associated with the weak twister reached around 85 miles per hour.

Additional damage in New Holland was the result of straight-line winds, according to the NWS.

No one was reported injured as a result of the storm.

The NWS uses the following scale to classify tornadoes:

EF0...WEAK......65 TO 85 MPH
EF1...WEAK......86 TO 110 MPH
EF2...STRONG....111 TO 135 MPH
EF3...STRONG....136 TO 165 MPH
EF4...VIOLENT...166 TO 200 MPH
EF5...VIOLENT...>200 MPH

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Thursday storms leave behind damage across parts of Central Ohio

Yogi's Hoagies to close, end of an era

Ohio State Highway Patrol holding OVI checkpoint in Madison County Friday night

Ben Gelber: Cooler, much less humid pattern for the weekend

Suni Lee inspires new generation of athletes

More Local News