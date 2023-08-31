DARBY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle Tuesday crash — at the intersection of U.S. Route 62 and Harrisburg Road — that left one Canal Winchester man dead.

Just after 5:30 p.m., the driver of a Hyundai was slowing down and getting ready to turn left onto Harrisburg Road from U.S. Route 62 when she was rear-ended by the driver of a Ford. The Ford driver then went over the center line, according to OSHP, and struck Roger Cole — who was driving a motorcycle — head-on in the southbound lane.

Medics life-flighted Cole, 60, to a Columbus hospital, where he was in critical condition, according to OSHP. He died at the hospital Wednesday.

None of the other drivers or passengers sustained injuries. OSHP said authorities took the Ford driver into custody, believing that she may have been driving under the influence. The toxicology results are pending, according to OSHP.