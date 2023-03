PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was taken to the hospital after being attacked by a zebra in Pickaway County Sunday.

According to a Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, the man owned the zebras and kept them in a fenced area on his property.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. His condition is not known.

No further information is available at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.