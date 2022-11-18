CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A man died Friday morning in a crash on a highway in Pickaway County, the local sheriff’s office confirmed.

Tyler J. Steele, 22, of Ashville, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Spark heading south on U.S. Route 23. Investigators from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office said Steele’s car went into the median and hit a paved crossover, north of the highway’s intersection with State Route 762. The car overturned, then hit another crossover before rolling and stopping in the median.

The sheriff’s office first got a report of the crash at 12:38 a.m. When deputies arrived at 12:41 a.m., they found Steele laying in the middle of U.S. Route 23, after the crash ejected him from his car. A medical crew pronounced him dead just nine minutes later, at 12:50 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

Emergency crews took Steele to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy. The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office said the crash remains under investigation as of 10 a.m. Friday.