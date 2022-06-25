ORIENT, Ohio (WCMH) — A 26-year-old man is dead after a fatal crash Friday afternoon in Pickaway County, per the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

According to OSHP, a 16-year-old girl was driving a van on US-62, north of Ballah Road, just before 4:00 p.m.

As the teenager was waiting to make a left turn into a business, her van was hit from behind by a pickup truck driven by Jesse Craigo, 26, of Grove City, per patrol.

Patrol says the girl was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital with minor injuries while Craigo was taken to Mount Carmel Grove City, where he was pronounced dead.

OSHP states Craigo was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash as the investigation continues.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors, per patrol.