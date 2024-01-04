PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – A 34-year-old man is dead after a Wednesday night crash in Pickaway County.

At 11:36 p.m., the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received an automated message that there was a crash on Florence Chapel Pike west of State Route 104. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a seriously damaged, 2017 black Ford F-150 off the roadway, according to Sheriff Matthew Hafey. The driver of the Ford, 34-year-old James Herlan, of Circleville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

After investigating, deputies learned Herlan was traveling eastbound around a curve when he lost control of the vehicle, the sheriff said. The truck flipped over and crashed into a tree, which caused the vehicle to land back on its wheels.

The accident remained under investigation by the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office as of Thursday evening.