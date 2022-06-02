PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A Circleville man is facing charges after deputies say he drove through an access gate to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, deputies began reviewing video after the U.S. 23 access gate to the sheriff’s office was demolished. The gate, according to deputies, is used by emergency personnel, in emergency situations only to get from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office property to U.S. 23.

Deputies say video shows a man in a dark blue Honda CRV driving through the gate at about 6:54 a.m., before the suspect gets out of the vehicle to remove the broken gate the rest of the way, then driving off.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect as Christopher T. Tanner, 36, and learned that after driving through the gate, Tanner had driven to the Circleville Wal-Mart where he stole a female’s cell phone and sold it at an EcoATM, according to deputies.

Tanner was later arrested at his home. Deputies say he was charged with felony vandalism and misdemeanor theft after admitting to destroying the gate and stealing the cell phone.

The cell phone was recovered by deputies and returned to its owner.