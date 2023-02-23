ORIENT, Ohio (WCMH) — An upscale wedding venue is under construction in central Ohio, complete with 12 acres of picturesque land, an on-site floral shop and a 19th-century dairy barn renovated into an Airbnb-type living space.

White Willow Meadows is opening early next year at 10260 Ballah Rd. in Orient, about 20 minutes southwest of downtown Columbus. The new property marks the second wedding venue for owner Angela Norman, who opened Stone Valley Meadows north of Cincinnati in 2019.

“The Columbus location is designed to be a more all-inclusive experience,” said Norman. “We felt like Columbus was a strong market that could handle a luxury barn experience.”

The 14,000-square-foot main barn can accommodate up to 350 guests. (Courtesy Photo/Angela Norman)

Once completed, the property will be home to a 14,000-square-foot barn venue for up to 350 guests featuring a great room with 35-foot ceilings, crystal chandeliers, and two dance floors. Off the main space sits a lounge area opening to a covered porch for ceremonies, cocktail hours, or an additional location for mingling. The building also includes a salon-style bridal suite.

A historic 1800s dairy barn renovated and refurbished into a living space for friends and family of the wedding party is also on site. The Airbnb-type space sprawls two floors and 5,000 square feet with a honeymoon suite, several bedrooms, three bathrooms, two bars, and a kitchenette. Opening up from the upstairs lounge is a large dark overlooking the property’s oak trees.

Norman said the dairy barn sleeps 14, but up to 45 friends and family are welcome to join the wedding party in the space to continue the celebration.

The dairy barn is being renovated into a living space for friends and family of the wedding party. (Courtesy Photo/Angela Norman)

The floral shop can host up to 24 guests and is available for smaller celebrations, including bridal showers, baby showers and brunch. (Courtesy Photo/Angela Norman)

“[The dairy barn] is designed to keep the party going,” said Norman. “It’s very important to us that brides and grooms have a place to fellowship after the wedding because the time really flies by quickly.”

Rounding out the property is the on-site floral shop, complete with exotic flowers and lush greenery. The space can host up to 24 guests and is available for smaller celebrations, including bridal showers, baby showers, and brunch.

White Willow also offers engagement photo sessions, wedding rehearsals, and more. Norman said packages are customizable so brides and grooms can pick the amenities and experiences for their celebration.

“The bride and groom have flexibility to utilize the space and to focus on what’s most important for them,” said Norman.

Learn more about the upcoming venue and how to schedule your celebration at White Willow Meadows here.