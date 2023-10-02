CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Fred Gordon was a student at Ohio State University in the late 1950s when he collected a vast number of Native American artifacts along Hargus Creek in Pickaway County near Circleville.

Sadly, Fred Gordon died unexpectedly in 1957, before graduating. Seven years later, his family, including Circleville Mayor Ben Gordon and Fred’s mother, Edith, ensured that his collection of about 5,000 relics of life along the Pickaway Plains thousands of years ago was in good hands at the Pickaway County Historical and Genealogical Society.

Remarkably, he left approximately 1,800 pages of meticulous research notes that marked the precise locations of his finds. The earliest discoveries on display at the Clarke-May Museum in Circleville include an axe handle, mortar and pestle dating about 5,000 years.

PHOTO COURTESY PICKAWAY QUARTERLY WINTER 2020-21

The museum’s archaeologist Jonathan Bowen estimates that Fred Gordon “would have spent a minimum of 300 hours (or about 2 months of 40-hour work weeks)” to create his records.

The Gordon contains “every worked piece of flint or hardstone, as well as fragments of pottery, that he encountered,” according to Bowen, who wrote about this stunning collection in the Pickaway Quarterly (Winter 2020-21).

Circleville was named for the circular remnant of a Hopewell mound that the city was built on, which was 1,100 feet wide and linked to a 900-foot square. The city was laid out in the early 1800s, designed to follow the circle and square earthworks.

Although the earthworks in Circleville were lost over time, the timing of Fred Gordon’s uncounted hours retrieving pieces of the past before completion of the Circleville bypass along U.S. 23 in 1958 preserved a significant part of ancient history along the lower Scioto River Valley.

The Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks were recognized on Sept. 19 as a UNESCO World Heritage site that includes the Octagon Earthworks and Great Circle in Newark and Heath, two of eight enclosures built by the Hopewell peoples around 2,000 years ago.

Brad Lepper, senior archaeologist of the Ohio History Connection’s World Heritage Program and curator at Newark Earthworks, said, “It’s a complement to the historic record; it tells you stories that maybe history didn’t record in the books.”

“The major (Native American) tribes that have known to have been in Ohio include the Shawnee, the Wyandot, the Seneca, the Iroquois, the Delaware, and many other tribes,” Lepper said.

