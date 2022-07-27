An Ohio BCI vehicle is on scene in Pickaway County after a deadly shooting during a home invasion. (NBC4/Ronald Clark)

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The man shot and killed by a homeowner during an alleged break-in last weekend has been identified.

On Wednesday, the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office said Richard S. Taylor Jr., 27, of Hilliard, was shot and killed when he allegedly broke into a home on the 10000 block of Thrailkill Road Sunday night.

The sheriff’s office said Taylor was shot by the home’s resident, who then called 911 to report the incident.

The sheriff’s office and the state’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation are continuing to investigate the shooting.