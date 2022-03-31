PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A former teacher’s aide in the Teays Valley School District who was accused of sexual misconduct last year, has pleaded guilty to a rape charge.

The Pickaway County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that Mandy Davis pleaded guilty to one count of rape, Feb. 16, and was sentenced to 10 years to life in prison on Wednesday.

According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies opened an investigation after an employee at the middle school reported an odd relationship between Davis and a student at the school in May, 2021.

Davis will have to register as a tier 3 sex offender upon release.