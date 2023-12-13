CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Del Taco, the nation’s second-largest Mexican restaurant chain, has closed one its Ohio locations less than three years after opening.

The quick-service restaurant is no longer welcoming guests at 23601 U.S. 23 South in Circleville, according to the chain’s site. The location opened in March 2021 and marked Del Taco’s second Ohio restaurant after the first opened in Bellefontaine in 2020.

“We are gearing up to grow the Del Taco footprint in Ohio over the next few years,” said Brandi Joseph, operating partner for the local Ohio franchisee, at the time of the Circleville location’s opening. “The Ohio market has a lot of potential, and we are thrilled to meet the demand in the Circleville community for our signature Mexican favorites.”

Since then, Del Taco has expanded with a restaurant in Whitehall and a location in Marion that opened earlier this year. Founded in 1964, the chain operates nearly 600 restaurants across 15 states. Menu items include burritos, tacos, burgers, and crinkle-cut fries.

Learn more and find a Del Taco near you here.