Columbus man dead after Pickaway County crash

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Pickaway County Sunday night.

According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, Kieshawn Hartley, 24, was a passenger in one of the cars involved in the crash at approximately 8:19 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Route 22 and Bolender Pontius Road. Hartley was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hartley was one of three people in a 2000 Toyota which was traveling on Bolender Pontius Road and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection, hitting a 2007 Honda minivan, which was traveling east on U.S. 22.

The Toyota was driven by Mikayla Cooper, 22, of Circleville. Cooper was flown to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center by Med Flight. A second passenger in the vehicle, Josiah Montgomery, 20, of Circleville, was taken to Grant Medical Center via Air Evac.

The Honda was driven by Angela Fowler, 36, of Lancaster, who was taken to Fairfield Medical Center. A juvenile in the Honda was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

There is no information available on the conditions of any of the people injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office.