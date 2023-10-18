CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Circleville Pumpkin Show returns Wednesday, marking 116 years with more than 100,000 pounds of pumpkins, baked goods, live entertainment and more.

The show kicks off 25 miles south of Columbus at 159 E. Franklin St. from 3:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, attracting more than 400,000 visitors to Circleville. The four-day celebration features live music, seven parades and more than 400 booths offering food, retail, games and crafts for sale.

The show is also home to a number of contests, including the Miss Pumpkin Show Contest and the Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest. In addition, a pet parade and entertainment show run each day.

Pumpkin-flavored treats, weigh in

The show opens Wednesday with the “Giant Pumpkin Weigh In” as local growers compete for the Giant Pumpkin Champion Trophy and $3,000. Last year, more than 30 giant pumpkins entered the contest with one 1,837-pound pumpkin squashing its competition to take home the top prize.

The show wouldn’t be complete without pumpkin-flavored treats. This year’s show will include donuts, cookies, burgers, pizza, tacos, chili, elephant ears, pancakes, taffy, ice cream, cake, waffles, cream puffs, fudge, brownies, thousands of pies and more.

Bakers from Lindsey’s Bakery will continue a more than 60-year tradition of making one of the world’s largest pumpkin pies during the show. Last year’s pie weighed over 400 pounds, was 6 feet in diameter and took 12 hours to bake and cool.

Show shuttles

Those attending the show can take advantage of a number of shuttle opportunities. PICCA operates a shuttle from the AMVETS facility at 818 Tarlton Road from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day for $10 per carload. In addition, Ohio Christian University is operating a shuttle from 14765 Lancaster Pike from noon to 10 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost is $5 per two people, $3 per adult and $1 per child under 12.

View the full schedule of events here.