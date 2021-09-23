Bumper apple crop, pumpkins galore for Ohio farmers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Apple and pumpkin-patch pickers will find a bumper crop waiting for them when they head to Ohio’s farms this weekend.

Unlike Michigan, where apples aren’t abundant this year, one Ohio farmer said he knew by May it was going to be an amazing harvest.

Brian Helser, of Paige’s Produce in Amanda, Ohio, has about 14 acres of fruit trees and vegetables which he farms throughout the summer with his wife Kelly and their children.

“We could see that there was a huge crop out here,” said Helser. “We had to thin lots of apples to get a good-sized apple, so they produced a hundred percent.”

There are about 30 varieties on the farm including the Melrose, the official apple of Ohio.

“This is the Melrose apple. It’s not going to win a beauty prize, but it sure makes up for the looks with the taste. It’s a fantastic apple.”

Paige’s Produce is part of Community Supported Agriculture where people can sign up to get a weekly box of fruits and vegetables in the growing season. It’s been a business-saver during the pandemic.

“It’s amazing. We’ve got some folks that have been with us the entire 14 or 15 years,” said Helser.

The farm is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.