SOUTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — A man from Columbus died after a one-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Pickaway County.

The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies went to U.S. 23 near State Route 762 north of South Bloomfield about 9:15 p.m. and found two men injured in a crash.

Investigation revealed that James B. Daniels II, 33, was driving a Chevrolet southbound on U.S. 23 when the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and into the median, causing it to go airborne and roll over.

Daniels was trapped in the Chevrolet and taken out by fire personnel. The passenger, 31-year-old Chris Bivens, was ejected from the vehicle.

Daniels was flown to Grant Medical Center, where we was pronounced dead from his injuries, and Bivens was taken to Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center in critical condition.

Both men were from Columbus.