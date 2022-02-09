PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Deputies in Pickaway County are investigating a crash that left a man dead, early Wednesday morning.

According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, at about 1 a.m., deputies responded to the report of a crash along S.R. 56 eastbound between Tarlton Road and Zane Trail Road.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a 2007 Honda Civic on its top and the driver of the vehicle, Jarod T. Noble, had been ejected.

Deputies say Noble had been driving east on S.R. 56, when he lost control of the vehicle causing it to travel off the side of the roadway, flip, and land over a guardrail before coming to rest over the embankment.

Noble, 18, of Circleville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.