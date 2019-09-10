Pickaway County wrong-way crash that killed three, injured trooper deemed alcohol-related

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A wrong-way crash that killed three and injured a state trooper has been deemed alcohol related, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reports.

The toxicology report shows 56-year-old Carol J. Fowler was under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .081 when she drove her 2019 Subaru Outback north in the southbound lanes of U.S. 23 on the evening of Saturday, August 17.

17-year-old Joshua L. Fyffe and his passenger 17-year-old Vladyslav Gaidai, both of Ashville, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Troopers say Fowler first struck OSHP Trooper Adrian Wilson when he activated his lights in an attempt to capture her attention. She then struck Fyffe’s Ford Fiesta and a Lincoln Continental.

Fyffe died on the scene. Giadai was transported to a hospital for treatment in critical condition but later died from his injuries. Fowler was transported to Berger Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Trooper Wilson, the driver of the Lincoln Continental and the four passengers of the Continental were all injured in the incident.

Fowler was a middle school teacher at South-Western City Schools. Following the crash, the school district released this statement: