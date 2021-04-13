Pickaway County man faces multiple charges of raping children

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A Pickaway County man is being jailed on a $1 million bond and is facing multiple counts of raping children.

According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, his office started working with the Pickaway County Sheriff and Columbus police on several cases of children being sexually assaulted after receiving a tip in February.

It led to a search of a Circleville residence on Tuesday by officials from those agencies along with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Michael Grashel, 53, was arrested on charges out of Scioto County.

The search revealed numerous images and videos that contained child pornography.

Grashel is charged with two counts of rape, with the victims being younger than 13, and two counts of disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile. All of the charges are felonies. He is scheduled to appear Wednesday in Portsmouth Municipal Court.

Thoroughman said the investigation is ongoing and that more charges are expected to be presented later to a grand jury.