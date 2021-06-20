Pickaway County Fair organizers hope lower COVID numbers mean bigger crowds this year

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Though it opened its doors on Saturday, June 19, this Monday everything will be back. The food, the games, the rides, and a chance to see your favorite animals as the Pickaway County Fair gets underway.

One of the spokespeople for the fair, Christy Pence says they were very fortunate to be able to open last year, they know this wasn’t the case for others.

“There were so many fairs that couldn’t go on last year,” said Pence.

This year though, they are hoping many people will stop by, after all, their entire fair revolves around the community, and they know they need something to smile about again.

“The fair is about the kids and families getting out,” said one of the game vendors, Elizabeth Cappella.

Cappella says though this means her business will pick back up, it’s all about watching the children smile and laugh.

Pence says this is also a moment for children to get inspired with some of the agricultural projects done by students in the area.

The 2021 Pickaway County Fair will run through Saturday, June 26