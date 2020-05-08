2 arrested after pursuit spanning multiple counties

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – Deputies arrested and charged two people after a pursuit that spanned multiple counties on Tuesday.

Deputies say around 10:50 p.m., they tried to pull over a 2007 silver Honda CRV, but it failed to stop which led to a car chase on State Route 104 in Wayne Township.

According to officials, during the pursuit a car occupant fired shots at the deputies who were pursuing.

The chase went on into Ross County, where local deputies helped to end the pursuit with stop sticks and the car crashed into a fence reported Pickaway County officials.

Authorities say the driver Nancy A. Caudill, 50, fled on foot, but was arrested shortly after in a field and the passenger Shane A. Stepp, 30, was taken into custody right away.

Deputies state that they were taken to the Adena Medical Center and later released to Pickaway County authorities.

They are facing multiple charges including drug possession, resisting arrest and felonious assault.