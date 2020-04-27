Pickaway Correctional nurse dies Sunday due to COVID-19; second state correctional employee lost to virus

ORIENT, Ohio (WCMH) — A nurse with the Pickaway Correctional Institute died Sunday night due to complications from the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to an institute spokesperson.

The deceased nurse has been identified as LPN Tina Reeves.

As of Sunday, 81 staff members at the institution have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, with 18 of those positive cases recovering.

Reeves is the institution’s first staff death and the second overall among the state’s prison staff.

“Our hearts and deepest sympathies go out to her family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction wrote in a statement.

