Pickaway Co. Sheriff’s K-9 officer dies

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Turpin, a K9 officer who served the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office for just over seven years, has died.

Turpin, a Belgian Malinois, joined the sheriff’s office on April 8, 2012, when he was just over two years old.

He was first partnered with Deputy Eric Eberhard, then joined Deputy Jeremy Wallace, on Aug. 8, 2016.

Turpin served with Wallace until Turpin’s retirement on May 28, 2019, at which point he stayed with Wallace’s family.

“Our sympathy goes out to Deputy Wallace and his family,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook. “Turpin will be sorely missed by the entire Sheriff’s Office.”

