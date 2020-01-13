Pickaway Co. sheriff, schools using apps to improve threat response time

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Pickaway County Sheriff Robert Radcliff said seconds matter when it comes to responding to a potential threat at a school.

“We’ve learned from previous examples of situations that have occurred in schools…we need to get help there now,” Radcliff says. “We need to get people to that building to make sure if there’s a threat in that building, we need to stop the threat.”

And to help chip away at the response time, Radcliff and all the public schools in Pickaway County have collaborated in using a pair of smartphone apps.

School employees now have access to SchoolGuard, an app that will allow them to send out an alert about a school threat with the push of a button on their phone. Any law enforcement officer in the area with the Hero 911 app on their phone will instantly receive the alert.

The SchoolGuard alert would also connect the user with a police dispatcher, notify all other employees in the building and all other school buildings within a five-mile radius.

“This is a no brainer,” Radcliff said. “Anything you can add to school security to make it safer for our kids and our staff in our buildings, to make them feel safer, then why wouldn’t we do it.”

Julie DeLisio, director of communications at Teays Valley Local Schools, said implementing the use of the app has been a simple process.

“The nice thing, too, is all of our staff members have it,” DeLisio said. “From aides to cafeteria members to teachers to administrators, everybody has access, so if someone would encounter some kind of security issues, everybody has it on their phones.”

Radcliff said his office covered the start-up cost of $750 per school building. He said the school districts will pay the ongoing cost of $79 per month.