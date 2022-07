COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A strong thunderstorm came through Columbus and surrounding areas around central Ohio Saturday afternoon.

The storm brought fast winds and ominous clouds across the region that has caused thousands of power outages and some storm damage.

Delaware Clouds. (Photo Courtesy of Victoria Bolwerk)

In Delaware County, the Emergency Management Agency reported that numerous trees fell onto roadways and that crews are working to remove those now.

