COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4 is wishing congratulations to anchor Hattie Hawks and her husband, who welcomed their second child into the world late Thursday.

Hawks’ daughter, Sutton Marie, was born on Oct. 21. She said the baby arrived with a full head of hair just like her son, Wilder, who turned 3 years old earlier this month.

Viewers got their first glimpse of the newest member of the NBC4 family Monday when Hawks shared pictures of the couple’s beautiful newborn.

Hawks also said her son is loving his new role as big brother, as photos and video show him carefully cradling and hugging his baby sister.