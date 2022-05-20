COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) – Firefighters are actively battling a fire ripping through the roof of a century-old church in Coshocton, the local fire department confirmed Friday.

The fire is big enough that the Coshocton Fire Department said it called multiple alarms. Photos show fire and smoke billowing out from the roof of Grace Methodist Church. A firetruck is parked outside the front of the building, and a team on a ladder is spraying water down from above.

More photos sent in to NBC4 illustrate the sheer size of the columns of smoke coming out of the church. The fire department has not released other details, such as a suspected cause of the fire or if anyone was hurt by it, as of 11:15 a.m. Friday.

Grace Methodist Church at 422 Walnut St. has stood in town for over 100 years, according to the church’s Facebook page.

