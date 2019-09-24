PHOTOS: Columbus Crew SC reveal downtown stadium design features

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew SC has announced some of the design features at the planned downtown stadium.

The Crew made the announcement, Tuesday, with renderings of the plans.

Among the design features of the stadium includes a continuous wrap-around roof, four unique stands, a closed seating bowl and a 360-degree concourse.

The wrap-around roof will provide protection to fans at the stadium and reflect noise back to the pitch.

















Each of the four stands will have its own key feature.

West – Player seating, Player Box Seats, Pitchside Club Seats, Concourse Club Seats + Lounge, Player Tunnel, Suite level with unique “Ledge Seats” cantilevered in front of suites.

East -Field Suites + Lounge, East Concourse Club, Reserved Seating, East GA Upper Stand featuring elevated concourse with views to downtown.

– New 3,400 capacity Nordecke safe-standing section inspired by the current location of the Nordecke, Two Patio Decks, Nordecke Beer Garden – the first in MLS, an integrated Tifo rigging system in canopy, capo stands South –5,000 SF Brew Hall with open views to the entrance plaza and downtown that will be open on non-matchdays to support a variety of local community events. General Seating – Lower and Upper Bowl, feature bar & overlook to Nationwide Blvd. at South Main Concourse, videoboard

There will also be a 40,000 sq foot community place and park at the southeast corner of Confluence Village that will be open to the public on matchdays and non-event days.