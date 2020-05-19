PHOTO GALLERY: Flood waters overwhelm Columbus streets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Heavy downpours shut down parts of the North Linden neighborhood overnight and early Tuesday morning. Around 2 a.m. several feet of floodwater covered some areas of Cleveland Avenue between Huy Road and Northern Lights. Several cars were partially submerged and a man could be seen wading in knee-deep water.

North Linden flooding

Whitehall car rescue

flooding on Stormcroft Ave near Cooper Road

Flooding is receding from streets and police have since reopened Cleveland Avenue to traffic. Nearby parking lots and low-lying areas are still experiencing flooding.

This North Linden parking lot looks more like a lake this morning. Floodwaters are receding from nearby Cleveland Ave @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/qa3hdETGxv — Catherine Ross (@CatherineRossTV) May 19, 2020

On the northeast side of Columbus, one person had to be rescued from flood waters on Stormcroft Ave. Columbus Division of Fire officials say they were taken to St. Ann’s hospital in unknown conditions.

They also tell NBC4 30 to 40 homes in the area are being evacuated for high water, and there are no additional injuries reported.

Weather Alert Day for heavy rain and high water in spots