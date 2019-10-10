Philadelphia man freed after 27 years in prison

(NBC News) — A man is free after serving 27 years in prison for a murder he did not commit.

Willie Veasy, now 53 years old, emerged from a Philadelphia courthouse a free man after he was ordered to be released immediately following years of appeals.

Veasy was serving a sentence for a 1992 murder in North Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office said there was not enough evidence for a new trial following recent analysis of the case and supported dropping the decades-old murder charge.

Veasy, who was represented by the Pennsylvania Innocence Project, is the eighth Philadelphia man sentenced to life in the late 1980s and early 1990s freed this year.

“Wonderful. You can’t describe it. It’s a day you hope would come and it’s a day I finally can see, that came. This is a good day, awesome,” Veasy said.

Over the years, the case against Veasy has been dissected by attorneys form the Innocence Project and found to have discrepancies, according to court filings.

They include:

The eyewitness has since allegedly confessed to being legally blind.

The detective who interrogated the suspect allegedly kicked the young man repeatedly in his testicles before getting a signed confession.

The suspect, according to his former boss, was working miles away when the slaying took place.

Still, Veasy remained behind bars. But he remained adamant that he’s an innocent man.