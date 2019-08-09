Pharmacy board delays decision on Kratom

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Board of Pharmacy has delayed a decision on a proposal to classify Kratom as a Schedule 1 controlled substance.

Hundreds of people showed up Friday for a public hearing held by the Board of Pharmacy, but they were disappointed when only the director was there to hear them.

Matthew Mongold has had three open heart surgeries. Due to fears of addiction, he used prescription opioids sparingly, leaving him in constant pail, causing him to miss time with his family.

“Being a part of my kid’s life is important to me so I mean, it killed me not to be able to attend stuff,”​ said Mongold.

He says that all changed when he found Kratom. He was once again able to attend his son’s football games, pain free. He was one of many to share stories at the public hearing.

“Honestly it’s sad and pretty pathetic that our government, or the pharmacy board would be pushing so hard to ban it and it doesn’t make any sense,”​ said Mongold.

Late in the day, we received word that a decision was made to place the proposed rule to classify Kratom as a controlled substance on hold to give it more time for consideration.

A bill to regulate Kratom’s use will also be introduced at the statehouse in the near future.

The American Kratom Associated sent NBC4 the following statement: