Pharmacies gearing up for more eligible Ohioans for the vaccine rollout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Pharmacies are on the frontlines when it comes to getting coronavirus vaccines into arms here in Ohio. Now they’re working to adapt with the majority of Ohioans becoming eligible for first doses at the end of the month.

Pharmacies are looking at ways to make getting the shot easier for this new segment of the population, many which have 9 to 5 jobs or little free time during the week.

Ohioans 16 and up will soon be eligible for the shot as pharmacies ramp up their efforts to vaccinate.

“We started out at I think around 10 per hour and as we found some different ways to be a little more efficient and to take care of more patients at a time, we can get up to somewhere around 20 per hour,” said Nick Saltsman. He’s the Director of Pharmacy Services with Equitas Health.

He says they’ve learned how to efficiently vaccinate, now it’s about timing, when will most people be available?

“Maybe some evening clinics. So possibly a 6-10 clinic during the week and then some Sunday and later on Saturday hours if we need to,” Saltsman said, describing some ideas to help make the vaccine available.

In Franklin County, there are 117 locations authorized to administer the vaccine. The majority of those places are regular pharmacies. Kroger, which has 100 locations in Central Ohio, is implementing a plan now.

“We just started last week in Ohio our first hour of pharmacy operation in our stores is solely for covid vaccines,” explained Amy McCormick with Kroger. The goal is to double operational capacity for vaccination.

“Our pharmacists are able to do anywhere from 30 to 40 vaccines in that hour and then they’ll continue to vaccinate the population throughout the day along with filling needs for prescriptions and management therapy and all the things they help the community with.”

Saltsman says his team is busy now and is preparing to be even busier.

“Brought on a couple pharmacists just this week to help with the vaccines and were also utilizing some of the registered nurses we have on the medical side of our organization.”

Both Kroger and Equitas Health will be doing both vaccinations and their regular prescriptions.

We reached out to Giant Eagle about their plans as well. They also have a number of pharmacies in the region it said “In partnership with appropriate health authorities, Giant Eagle Pharmacy has been actively supporting COVID-19 vaccine distribution throughout Ohio in line with state-designated eligibility. Any eligible patient can use the Giant Eagle online COVID-19 vaccine scheduling tool to search for and book available appointments. We plan to maintain our current hours of operation, and will be able to accommodate additional appointments as shipments of vaccine are received by our pharmacy locations.”