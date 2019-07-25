Petition to move Halloween to last Saturday of October has nearly 60,000 signatures

Nearly 60,000 people have signed a petition to move Halloween from Oct. 31 to the last Saturday of October.

The petition on change.org that was started by the Halloween & Costume Association says moving the holiday to the last Saturday of the month would make “for a safer, longer and stress-free celebration.”

The organizers make their case with the following points:

3,800 Halloween-related injuries each year.

82% of parents don’t use high visibility aids on their costume, be sure to incorporate reflective tape, glow sticks, finger lights or light up accessories

63% of children don’t carry a flashlight while they are trick-or-treating. Grab a clip-on light if they don’t want to carry one. Children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween. Discuss safety, pre-plan a route, stay on sidewalks and use crosswalks

65% of parents don’t discuss Halloween safety with their children.

70% of parents don’t accompany their children trick-or-treating.

51% of Millennials say Halloween is their favorite holiday, why cram it into two rushed evening weekday hours when it deserves a full day.

The petition has a goal of 75,000 signatures.

Click here to see the petition.